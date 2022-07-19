Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
Nice weather today! Rain will begin to return tonight though and Friday is looking like a wet one, especially in southern Wisconsin. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
The cold front has cleared the state, but a few showers and storms will still be around today. See when and where the best rain chance is and what temperatures are expected in our updated forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Ch…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's f…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees t…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm…