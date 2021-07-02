Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.