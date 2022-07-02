Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.