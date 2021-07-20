 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News