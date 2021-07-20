Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
