Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.