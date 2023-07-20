Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees t…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's for…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…