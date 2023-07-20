Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.