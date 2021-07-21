It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
