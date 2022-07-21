Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
