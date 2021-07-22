 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

