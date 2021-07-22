Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling h…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepa…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …