The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling h…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa …
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted.…