Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until MON 8:45 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.