Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.