The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tem…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 …
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds …
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for …