Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.