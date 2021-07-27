 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

