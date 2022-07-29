Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
