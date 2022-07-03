The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and vari…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's conditions…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures to…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Fall…