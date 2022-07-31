Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.