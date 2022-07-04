 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

