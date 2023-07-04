The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't leave the ho…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…