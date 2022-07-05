Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.