It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
