Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.