Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.