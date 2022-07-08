Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.