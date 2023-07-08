Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic d…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low…