Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.