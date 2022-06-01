Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.