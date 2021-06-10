Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area c…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Mond…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…