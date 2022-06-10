Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
