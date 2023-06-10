Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 d…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…