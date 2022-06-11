Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.