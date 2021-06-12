The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Mond…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a per…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area c…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a …