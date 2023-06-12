Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.