Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.