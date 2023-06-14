The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…