Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.