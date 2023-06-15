Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
