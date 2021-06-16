The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high …
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Friday. Te…