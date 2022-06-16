 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

