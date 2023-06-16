Temperatures will be warm Friday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.