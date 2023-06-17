Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…