The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temp…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot da…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Storms may conta…