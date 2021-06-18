 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

