Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today'…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is foreca…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies early. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing later at night. Storms may contain s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…