Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.