The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 deg…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 d…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is f…
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.