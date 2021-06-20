Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.