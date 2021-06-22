 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

