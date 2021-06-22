Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Ch…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Chippewa Falls folks should …
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Storms may conta…