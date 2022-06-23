Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.