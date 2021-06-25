The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 deg…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees to…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S a…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Ch…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The forecas…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F.…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.