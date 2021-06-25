 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

