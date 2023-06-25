The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
